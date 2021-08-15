5,544 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

As many as 5,544 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 3,261 represent the first dose, and 2,283 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Sunday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, there have been 9,588,628 doses administered to 5,125,479 people, of whom 4,991,254 received the full scheme.

There have been 2 adverse reactions, both general type, recorded in the last 24 hours, agerpres.ro informs.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there have been 16,914 adverse reactions for COVID-19 vaccines, 1,805 local type and 15,109 general type.