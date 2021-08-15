 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

5,544 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

vestidinrusia.ro
vaccin covid medic

As many as 5,544 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 3,261 represent the first dose, and 2,283 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Sunday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, there have been 9,588,628 doses administered to 5,125,479 people, of whom 4,991,254 received the full scheme.

There have been 2 adverse reactions, both general type, recorded in the last 24 hours, agerpres.ro informs.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there have been 16,914 adverse reactions for COVID-19 vaccines, 1,805 local type and 15,109 general type.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.