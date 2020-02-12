5.66 pct drop in vehicle registrations in Romania in January

The number of vehicles registered in Romania, in January, rose to 47,244 units, a drop of 5.66 over the same month of 2018, of this total 12,489 being new units, less by 10.49 pct when compared to the reference period, the statistics of the Directorate for Drivers Licenses and Car Registrations (DRPCIV), consulted by AGERPRES, show.

According to the quoted data, in the first month of this year, at the level of cars 15,830 new units, which is a diminishment of 12.59 pct in comparison to the month of January 2019.Of the total registrations of new cars, recorded in January, most were Dacia - 3,570 units, a drop of 32.22 pct over the same interval of the previous year.In the used car segment, 34,755 units were recorded in January, a drop of 3.8 pct year over year.The DRPCIV data shows that, in 2019, at the national level, approximately 8.75 million vehicles were registered, of which 6.9 million cars.The official statistic mentions that, at the end of 2019, the roads in Romania were traveled by 4.344 million vehicles with petrol engines, as well as 3.895 vehicles with diesel engines.

AGERPRES