60,126 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

As many as 60,126 doses of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 29,544 represent the first dose, 5,249 - the second dose and 25,333 - the third dose, the Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 10,933,473 vaccine doses administered to 5,852,729 people, of which 5,586,420 received the full scheme and 437,884 were immunized with the third dose.

There were 32 adverse reactions recorded in the last 24 hours, 3 local types and 29 general types.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there were 17,634 adverse reactions recorded for the anti-COVID vaccines, 1,885 local types and 15,749 general types.