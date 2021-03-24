6,136 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, at over 40k tests in past 24 hrs

As many as 6,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said.

As of Wednesday, 913,143 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 819,799 were declared cured.

Countrywide, 6,549,158 RT-PCR tests and 531,600 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far.

In the last 24 hours, 28,363 RT-PCR tests (18,825 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,538 on request) and 11,878 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Apart from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,144 people were reconfirmed positive.