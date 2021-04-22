62 foreign nationals hidden in trucks, found in Bors and Nadlac Border Crossing Points

Police officers with the Bors, Nadlac and Nadlac II Border Crossing Points caught 62 foreign citizens hidden in trucks that were trying to illegally cross the border into Hungary, in the last 24 hours.

The border police officers at the Bors Border Crossing Point, on Wednesday, at around 19:20, inspected the truck of a Turkish citizen transporting furniture on the Romania-Germany route, and found 12 foreign citizens. They were picked up and transported to the Bors Border Police headquarters, for questioning, and upon the preliminary verifications it was established that the persons were Iraqi and Syrian citizens, 8 adults with ages between 18-45 and 4 minors with ages from 2 and 16 years, the Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) Oradea specifies.

Furthermore, in Nadlac, the border police carried out thorough inspections of a vehicle driven by a Romanian citizen, who was transporting hay bales on the Romania-Spain route, and upon inspection 35 foreign citizens were found. The people are citizens from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Sri Lanka, Somalia, Bangladesh and Ethiopia, with ages from 15 to 48 years old, asylum seekers in our country.

Still at the Nadlac Border Crossing, in a minibus driven by a Romanian citizen, the border police found, hidden in a specially arranged compartment, three Syrian citizens, with ages between 20 and 33, asylum seekers in Romania.

Similar actions were carried out at the Nadlac II Border Crossing, upon which the border police made thoroughly checked two vehicles driven by a Ukrainian citizen and a Romanian one. They were transporting, according to the documents, lumber and paper for companies in France.

Upon a thorough inspection of the transport vehicles, the border police discovered, hidden in the cargo hold, 12 foreign citizens, from Afghanistan and Pakistan, with ages between 14 and 25, asylum seekers in Romania.

In all cases, the border police officers are carrying out investigations in order to establish the entire criminal activity, and at the end the necessary legal measures will be ordered.