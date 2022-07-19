 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

62,777 natural, legal persons doing business registered over Jan - May 2022

sfin.ro
onrc registrul comertului

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities doing business in Romania was 6.5 percent down over the first five months of 2022 from the same period of the previous year, to 67,777, of which 46,783 were limited liabilities, according to data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most registrations were in Bucharest - 11,623 (plus 14.21 percent from the year-ago period), and in the counties of Cluj - 3,955 (plus 5.55 pct), Ilfov - 3,184 (plus 5.33 pct ), and Timis - 3,084 (plus 1.21 pct).

The lowest number of registrations occurred in the counties of Covasna - 352 (minus 24.14 pct year-over-year), Tulcea - 457 (minus 20.66 pct) and Ialomita - 473 (plus 5.58 pct).

The business areas where most registrations were made are wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 11,136 (minus 20.66 pct), construction - 6,980 (minus 7.79 pct), and professional, scientific and technical activities. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.