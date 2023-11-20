653 persons reported in Schengen Information System located in Romania last week

The Romanian Police and their partners in the Schengen area found, November 10-16, 780 people, 70 vehicles and 39 documents that were the subject of alerts issued under the Schengen Information System (SIS), told Agerpres.

Of these, 653 persons were located in Romania and are subjects of SIS alerts, while 127 persons wanted by the Romanian authorities were identified by foreign partners on their territory, the Romanian Gneral Police Inspectorate (IGPR) informed on Sunday.

All the persons were located following an exchange of information under the SIRENE Bureau of the International Police Cooperation Centre - IGPR.

The Romanian police officers executed 17 European arrest warrants, detected 87 persons flagged by the member states as having been refused entry or stay in the Schengen area, 221 persons who were wanted in order to participate in a judicial procedure and 12 persons who were reported as missing by the partners in the Schengen member states.

Also, 27 documents and 67 vehicles wanted by the Schengen area partners were found and seized to be confiscated or used as evidence in legal proceedings.

Regarding the persons wanted by the Romanian authorities and identified by the foreign partners on their territory, 26 of them were pursued by the Romanian Police under European arrest warrants, 20 were reported by the member states as having been refused entry or stay in the Schengen area, another 23 people were wanted for participating in a judicial procedure, and six were reported missing by the Romanian authorities.

At the same time, the foreign partners discovered on their territory 12 documents and three vehicles wanted by the Romanian authorities in order to be confiscated or used as evidence in criminal proceedings.