690 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, including six children

As many as 4,069 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of which 93 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

According to GCS, 690 patients are admitted to intensive care, down from the previous day, six of whom are children.

Of the 690 patients admitted to the ICU, 63 have a certificate attesting to vaccination.

On the territory of Romania, 20,448 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 4,277 in institutional isolation.

Also, 59,987 people are in home quarantine and 28 in institutional quarantine.AGERPRES