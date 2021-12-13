 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

690 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, including six children

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam pacient terapie intensiva spital medic

As many as 4,069 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of which 93 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

According to GCS, 690 patients are admitted to intensive care, down from the previous day, six of whom are children.

Of the 690 patients admitted to the ICU, 63 have a certificate attesting to vaccination.

On the territory of Romania, 20,448 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 4,277 in institutional isolation.

Also, 59,987 people are in home quarantine and 28 in institutional quarantine.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.