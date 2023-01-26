8 out of 10 Romanians would change jobs for higher income and better development opportunities

8 Romanians out of 10 would change their job for higher incomes and better development opportunities, according to a study carried out by a business consultant.

"The labor market places candidates at the center and attracting talent remains a challenge for companies in 2023 as well. In this sense, the "Future of recruitment" study carried out by the Boston Consulting Group, one of the largest business consultants in the world, and The Network, supported in Romania by BestJobs, partner of The Network for 12 years, outlines the profile of the Romanian candidate in relation to other nationalities and highlights his/her confidence in finding new professional opportunities, related to current needs and desires," says the BestJobs study.

At the same time, 60% would refuse a good offer if, during the recruitment process, they had a negative experience.

According to the research, Romanians want more of a balance between work and private life and the appreciation of merits at the workplace, compared to the global average.

"In the current socio-political-economic context, Romanians have learned to be more cautious. Therefore, the greater concern for long-term career planning and the need for stability and financial security is a trend observed more and more at the national level," explained Ana Visian, BestJobs Romania marketing manager.

The study evaluates the future of recruitment in 160 countries, including Romania. Among the findings is the fact that salary and bonuses represent a "deal breaker" for 53% of Romanians, while for 48% of Romanians a determining factor is paid time off.

Salary, bonuses and balance between professional and private life are more important than job security for 35% of Romanians.

IT employees place a higher value on flexibility, unlike people who do not carry out their professional activity in an office (45% versus 22%).

Romanians are more motivated to join a company and later advance to a management position (41%). Also, the entrepreneurial spirit is not so developed at the national level (11%), Romanians preferring a full-time job over a part-time job, which would allow them to carry out their own projects in parallel.

The study was conducted between August and September 2022 on a sample of 1,121 Romanians over the age of 21.AGERPRES