841 patients with COVID-19, hospitalized, of whom 93 in the ICU

As many as 841 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.

93 patients are treated in the ICU, of whom 85 are not vaccinated against COVID.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 84 are minors, 81 being hospitalized in wards, and three in the ICU.

Between January 30 and February 5, 43 deaths (17 men and 26 women) were reported by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

The deaths were registered as follows: one in the age category 30-39 years, two in the age category 40-49 years, 5 in the age category 60-69 years, 13 in the age category 70-79 years and 22 in the over 80 age category.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the deceased patients had comorbidities.

Among the 43 deceased, 9 were vaccinated.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 67,619 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.