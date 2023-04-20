85,700 persons enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom rd 8k Ukrainians

On Wednesday, 85,700 people entered Romania through the border points, including 7,935 Ukrainian citizens, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Around 189,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 50,300 transport means, went through the control formalities, both on the inbound and the outbound of the border points throughout the country.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,022,208 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 49 illegal deeds (22 crimes and 27 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the contravention fines applied amount to over 32,700 RON. Also, goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 1,173,000 RON.

On Wednesday, 27 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, while 13 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.