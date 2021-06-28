 
     
86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 534 hospitalisations

As many as 534 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 86 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

In Romania, 1,906 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 839 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 18,533 people are in quarantine at home and 41 in institutional quarantine, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours, 169 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.

