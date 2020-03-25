906 persons infected with novel coronavirus so far

As many as 906 persons were confirmed so far infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania, with 13 deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Wednesday.

Since the latest info release, 144 new cases were recorded.

The patients confirmed infected are aged from 3 to 79 years, the GCS specifies.

Out of the total infected, 86 were declared healed and checked out from hospitals: 53 in Timisoara, 23 in Bucharest, 6 in Craiova, 2 in Constanta, one each in Iasi and Cluj.

Until Wednesday, 13 persons confirmed with COVID-19 infection have passed away.