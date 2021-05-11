919 patients - in intensive care; 6,181- hospitalised persons

A number of 6,181 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised, of whom 919 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

In total, 17,119 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 6,464 are in institutional isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 42,487 people are in quarantine at home and 151 in institutional quarantine, reports agerpres.

In the last 24 hours, 1,363 calls were registered to the 112 single emergency number and 1,198 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358).