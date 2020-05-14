96k+ applications registered in the IMM Invest platform by Thursday morning

As many as 96,240 applications were registered in the application www.imminvest.ro, until Thursday at 11:00, of which 48,712 (more than 52% of the total) were submitted to the 22 partner banks in the programme, according to a release of the National SME Credit Guarantee Fund (FNGCIMM).

Following the solvency analysis of the banks, according to the internal lending rules, the financiers approved investment loans or working capital for a number of 12 SMEs. A number of 319 credit applications were refused by the banks, and these companies would exercise the right offered by the IMM Invest programme to apply for financing to a financier participating in the programme.

In accordance with the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 110/2017, with subsequent amendments and additions and with the provisions of the State Aid Scheme for supporting SME activities in the context of the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, SMEs which were not in financial difficulty on 31 December 2019 but faced difficulties or subsequently entered into difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to access a credit under the programme, it is mandatory for the SMEs to set up a legal mortgage on the universality of movable or immovable property and the legal mortgage on the credit balances of the accounts opened by the beneficiary at the financial credit institution.

In the case of working capital loans, where it is not necessary to cover with guarantees in proportion to 100pct of the amount of the credit, no further guarantees are required, and in the case of investment loans, in addition, the creation of legal mortgage and/or transferable assets on the financed assets of the credit is also required, so that, together with the state guarantee, the credit is covered in proportion to at least 100pct.