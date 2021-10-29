A free ICU bed, in Bihor county, for COVID patients; 1,875 - occupied throughout the country

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that, on Friday, there is only one bed available, in Bihor County, for intensive care for patients with COVID-19, apart from those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS-COV-2, agerpres reports.

On Friday, according to data in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,742 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. In Bucharest, 392 ICU beds are approved for COVID-19 patients.

At the national level, there is an operational reserve of 155 ICU beds for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, GCS said. They are activated dynamically where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.1,875 ICU beds are occupied across the country.At the national level, an ICU bed is currently available in Bihor County, other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, GCS reported.According to the quoted source, work is still underway to make operational and provide the necessary medical staff for other ICU beds, which will be available in the coming days."We mention the fact that in the process of making operational new ICU beds, the emphasis is on those intended for people who have certain medical conditions and who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, because in these cases the respective patients present serious conditions that can constitute comorbidities and are at a much higher risk," said GCS.