A new meeting at Cotroceni Palace regarding measures to manage COVID-19 epidemic

President Klaus Iohannis will have, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, a new meeting regarding measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic with members of the Government.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting, which will take place at 12:00 hrs, will be attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu, the Minister of Education and Research, Monica Anisie, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.

At the end of the meeting, the head of state will hold a press statement.