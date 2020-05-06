 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

A new meeting at Cotroceni Palace regarding measures to manage COVID-19 epidemic

Administratia Prezidentiala
cotroceni masca Orban iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will have, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, a new meeting regarding measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic with members of the Government.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting, which will take place at 12:00 hrs, will be attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu, the Minister of Education and Research, Monica Anisie, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.

At the end of the meeting, the head of state will hold a press statement.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.