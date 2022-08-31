 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

About 270,000 people enter Romania on August 30, including over 12,000 Ukrainians

IGPF
Vama Nadlac

About 270,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, August 30, including over 12,000 Ukrainian nationals, down 4.2% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Tuesday, approximately 270,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 70,700 means of transport, told Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 2,142,719 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.