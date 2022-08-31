About 270,000 people enter Romania on August 30, including over 12,000 Ukrainians

About 270,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, August 30, including over 12,000 Ukrainian nationals, down 4.2% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Tuesday, approximately 270,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 70,700 means of transport, told Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 2,142,719 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.