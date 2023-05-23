About 82K persons enter Romania on Thursday, including almost 9K Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Thursday 81,619 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 9,523 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES, about 168,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 43,420 means of transport, have gone through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,304,030 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of jurisdiction, crossing points and "green border," the police found 61 illegal acts (34 offences and 27 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounted to over 11,660 lei.

Goods worth approximately 133,000 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Monday, 36 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 22 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.