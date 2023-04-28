About 86K persons enter Romania on Thursday, including almost 9K Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Thursday 85,969 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,863 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES, about 197,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 53,600 means of transport, have gone through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both on the way in and on the way out.
As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,087,200 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, Agerpres informs.
In the areas of jurisdiction, crossing points and "green border," the police found 46 illegal acts (36 offences and 2 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounted to over 8,500 lei.
Goods worth approximately 495,800 lei were seized for confiscation.
On Thursday, 16 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 13 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.