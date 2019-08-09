 
     
Acting IntMin Fifor urges August 10 street protesters to protest peacefully, legally

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Mihai Fifor

Acting Interior Minister Mihai Fifor on Thursday resumed his call to the participants in the street rallies scheduled for August 10 to protest peacefully and legally, adding hat the new commander of the Gendarmerie, General Constantin Florea, will handle the events in a "fair, transparent and legal way." 

"I would like to resume the call I made these days and to urge all those who will participate in the demonstrations on August 10 to do it peacefully, to do it legally. Protesting is definitely a fundamental right of the citizens, a right that we respect. I am absolutely convinced that the new commander of the Romanian Gendarmerie, General Florea, can manage the event fairly, transparently, legally and without incidents," Fifor said at the Government House. 

He assured that the reform initiated of the Interior Ministry will continue.

