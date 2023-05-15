Acting Senate President Gorghiu says Education Laws bill to be voted on 22 May, in Senate plenary

Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu announced that the bills of the Education Laws and the 500 amendments shall be submitted for debate this week, in the Senate's committees, with the report to be drafted on Friday and the voting to take place in the plenary sitting on 22 May.

"This week we have very important debates on the legislation regarding education. (...) Thousands of proposals have been made to improve it, both in the public and parliamentary debate stages. Last week, these laws arrived in the Senate and together with the leaders of the parliamentary groups we established a timetable. The amendments have been centralized and there are more than 500 of them, coming from many associations, from institutions, assumed by the parliamentary groups (...) The conclusions are the following: on May 19th we will have a report on the Education Laws, and next week, Monday, on May 22nd, we will have the voting on the Education Laws. The laws have been analysed by the coalition and opposition parties, they are laws that I consider very good. You should know that this reform is not at all a whim, it is a law that had to be changed if we want to be with the students, with the subject, with the teachers' rights in 2023 and at the level of the standards which Europe demands," Gorghiu stated in the Senate on Monday.

According to Alina Gorghiu, these normative acts have generated "the largest national consultation bill of the past three decades."

"We are talking about an 'Educated Romania' which in our view, will change the face of the education system. We will have an education system adapted to the times we live in, to the demands of the labour market, (...) a reduced school drop-out rate, teachers who are better paid for the effort they make, pupils and students who have access to better training and dual education," Gorghiu added.

She mentioned that the issue of integrating students with special educational needs (SEN) into mainstream education will be carefully examined by the Education Committee.

"I assure you that the issue of integration of students with SEN is of utmost importance for the National Liberal Party and the coalition. The number of these pupils has increased a lot recently - 16,930 pupils in special education units and 41,468 in mainstream units, out of whom 27,216 benefit from support. Basically, we have a total of 58,298. We have to accept the reality that there are children with serious disabilities who, unfortunately, cannot be integrated into mainstream schools," Gorghiu said.

The Senate is the decision-making body regarding the Education Laws bill.