Actor Claudiu Bleont at Bacau Fest Monodrama: I am a testimony bearer, a servant of theater

In the foreground of his entire artistic confession stands the one-man show Paracliserul/The Sacristan by Marin Sorescu he performed in on Tuesday evening at Bacau city's Bacovia Theater."From a psychological point of view, I consider it (...) to be the most profound and poetic expression of human destiny. (...) He is not a president of state, he is not the head of a great religion, a patriarch, he is just a sacristan, a humble, unimportant servant of humanity,'' Claudiu Bleont said.He also referred to his newest premiere, The Miser by Moličre, directed by Felix Alexa, a play that was performed on Sunday at the 'Marin Sorescu' National Theater in Craiova."I've learned a lot. Without The Sacristan I would have been poorer. Without The Miser I would have set back. (...) I am a testimony bearer, a servant of theater, I am what I am because I was allowed and received, in my service to theater, to know humanity by way of theatrical performance,'' says the actor.Musing on the significance of The Sacristan, Bleont says that it actually reflects the workings of humanity, "as we are in fact one species, one humanity on the planet, this said in a uniquely refined, finely chiselled Romanian language, in a rare poetic articulation that has filled me with richness."So, he concludes, The Sacristan is a world overview, but within it, through this monologue, this man testifies to all his anguish, his existential condition and his turmoil between darkness and light, between the subconscious and conscious.