Adriana Pistol: Other 6 possible cases and 5 cases suspected of infection with Omicron strain

Director of the National Centre for Communicable Disease Surveillance and Control (CNSCBT) Adriana Pistol announced on Friday that there are 6 probable cases and 5 cases suspected of infection with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, agerpres reports.

"Recently, we have received more information. I can tell you that, at this moment, in addition to the confirmed cases, we have 6 probable cases and 5 suspicious cases, which are being processed, in testing. The novelty comes from the fact that the three contacts of the first case coming from South Africa also proved very likely to be the Omicron strain, and the chances of the sequencing telling us otherwise are very small. We also have a citizen coming from Nigeria, who had been tested by PCR and it's very suggestive of the Omicron strain," Adriana Pistol told a news conference.

She said there were several cases of Omicron strain infection."As far as suspicions are concerned, so far we have had some denied cases: two cases from Egypt, one from Morocco, one case from the Netherlands but which had come into contact with colleagues in South Africa. We are currently waiting the results of another suspicion, from Bucharest, which has a history of travel to England, a place where he also met many people from Africa," Adriana Pistol explained.