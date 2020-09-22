AEP: 3,939 Romanians abroad registered to vote at polling stations in parliamentary elections; registration period expired

A number of 3,939 Romanian voters domiciled or residing abroad have registered on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro to vote at a polling station in the December 6 parliamentary elections, according to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), which also mentioned that the registration period has expired.

Romanian citizens domiciled or residing abroad can register as voters by mail until October 22.In a press release sent on Tuesday, AEP announced that on Monday, 11.59 pm, the period in which Romanian citizens with domicile or residence abroad could register on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro with the option to vote at a polling station in the parliamentary elections expired, and at the end of this period a number of 3,939 Romanian voters with domicile or residence abroad were registered with this option.AEP mentions that on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro there are statistics by country of registration of the applications with the option to vote at a polling station, which can be accessed at the link: https://www.votstrainatate.ro/VotLaSectie/StatisticaAccording to the same source, the deadline for registration of Romanian citizens with domicile or residence abroad as voters by correspondence is October 22, which is extended by Law no. 202/2020 for the modification and supplementing of some normative acts in electoral matters.The President of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, informs that several countries, from Europe included, will not allow Romanians living on their territory to vote physically, but only by correspondence, in the context of uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.