AEP head: First round of presidential elections on 10 November and 2nd round on 24 November

AEP

President of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Florin Mituletu-Buica announced on Tuesday that the first round of the presidential elections will take place on 10 November and the second round on 24 November.

"I had a discussion with Mrs Prime Minister, we had two proposals: 3 [November] - the first round and 17 [November] - the second round. During the discussions, taking into account that the legislative initiative is about to be completed and, next week, it's possible to be promulgated, we moved the term to 10 November - the first round of elections, 24 November - the second round of the presidential elections," Florin Mituletu-Buica stated at the Palace of Parliament.

