AEP: June subsidies to political parties amount to 28 million lei

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced on Tuesday that, in June of this year, it granted subsidies to political parties worth a total of 28,752,259.34 lei.

The value of the subsidies was granted following the application of the provisions of Law no. 334/2006, republished, with the subsequent amendments and completions and of the Methodological Norms for the implementation of Law no. 334/2006 on the financing of the activity of political parties and of the electoral campaigns, approved by the Government Decision no. 10/2016, with the subsequent amendments, AEP said in a press release.The Social Democratic party (PSD) received 16,361,358.62 lei, the National Liberal Party (PNL) - 7,496,157.59 lei, and the Save Romania Union (USR) - 2,204,416.31 lei. The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), in June, received 1,629,367.68 lei, the People's Movement Party (PMP) - 1,060,959.14 lei, and the National Union for the Progress of Romania - 43,754.14 lei."The monthly subsidy granted from the state budget to National Union for Romania's Progress, determined accordingly to the division algorithm of the subsidy stipulated in the Methodological Norm for enforcing the Law no.334/2006, approved through the Government Decision no.10/2016, corroborated with the stipulations of the article 38, paragraph (1) from the Law no.14/2003 of political parties, republished, was suspended through the Decision no.32 from 31.03.2016 issued by the AEP President and it will be kept as an amount of the mandate, according to the provisions of the article 24 paragraph (5) of the Law no.334/2006, republished." the cited source specified.

AGERPRES