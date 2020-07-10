African swine fever outbreaks hit 261

African swine fever (ASF) in Romania is evolving on Friday in 155 localities in 28 counties, with a number of 261, of which 4 in commercial holdings, informs the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

Last week, 252 active outbreaks were recorded in 153 localities in 28 counties (out of 41, plus the City of Bucharest, ed. n.).

In 12 other counties, only wild boar cases were diagnosed.

By Friday, as many as 15,136 owners were compensated, the total value of payments being 441,003,870 lei. In the next period, compensations in the amount of 8,035,820 lei will be paid for another 209 owners.

According to ANSVSA, 3,574 illness occurrences in wild boar have been diagnosed since the first report on the presence of the ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017 till to date. According to European provisions, wild boar cases shall be considered extinguished within at least 2 years of their occurrence.