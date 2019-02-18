African swine fever, present in 299 localities, in 21 counties, 365,197 pigs put down

The African swine fever (ASF) is currently evolving in 299 localities in 21 counties, with 1,131 outbreaks (18 of which are commercial farms) and in two other counties there are only cases of wild boar, informs the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority through a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the cited source, as many as 365,197 pigs affected by the disease were put down and 1,007 cases were recorded in boars.

Until Monday, February 18, 2019, 8,545 owners had been compensated, the total amount of payments exceeding 251,261 million lei.

The presence of the ASF virus in Romania was first reported on July 31, 2017, in Satu-Mare County.

ANSVSA announced that Romania received the first two instalments of the 34.28 million euro grant, representing the European Union's financial contribution to combating the African swine fever. Thus, the first instalment of 10 million euro was paid on December 13, 2018, and the second, of 3, 9 million, on December 28, 2018.