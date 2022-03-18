Government: Ukrainian citizens to benefit from temporary protection, will have residence permit and SSN

Ukrainian citizens that are in Romania will benefit from a temporary protection, based on a decision adopted during the Executive session on Friday.

"Foreign citizens and stateless persons will benefit from temporary protection in Romania, that had their legal residence in Ukraine and who cannot safely return to their country of origin, for people that arrived in Romania following February 24, as well as Ukrainian citizens that have been in Romania since before the launch of the armed conflict. Furthermore, stateless persons and nationals of tertiary countries, other than Ukraine, will benefit from protection," according to the press release sent by the Government, Agerpres.ro informs.

These people will be issued a residence permit in Romania by The General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) and a social security number will be attributed to them, similar to the one allocated for asylum seekers. Granting temporary protection si done automatically, it does not need to be requested, the Government explained.

The normative act establishes conditions under which temporary protection of all persons is ensured, for people who had to leave Ukraine because of the armed conflict that began on February 24, as well as the financing source for necessary expenses.

"Romania transposes the recent EU decision no. 382/2022 of identifying the existence of a massive influx of persons who were displaced from Ukraine and introducing a temporary protection for these citizens," the press release mentions.