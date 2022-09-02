Agricultural area affected by drought exceeds 462,000 hectares countrywide

The total area affected by the drought extended to 462,059 hectares in 35 (out of 41) counties and the Bucharest municipality area, increasing by 4,629 hectares compared to Thursday's reporting, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informs.

The main crops affected are: wheat and triticale - 206,815 ha, maize - 122,164 ha, sunflower - 61,172 ha, barley, sorghum, oats and rye - 33,316 ha and rapeseed - 31,714 ha.

The 36 counties that reported damages due to drought are: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, the area of Bucharest, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui and Vrancea, told Agerpres.