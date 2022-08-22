 
     
Agricultural area affected by drought reaches 402,981 hectares in 34 counties

RFI
schimbari climatice seceta

The agricultural area affected by the drought reached, on Monday, 402,981 hectares in 34 counties (out of 41), according to the centralized reporting by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

According to the quoted source, of this area, 206,705 hectares were cultivated with wheat and triticale, 33,235 hectares with barley, sorghum, oats, rye, 31,714 hectares with rapeseed, 74,973 hectares with corn, 5,213 hectares with soybeans, 866 hectares with peas, 34,341 hectares with sunflowers, 6,737 hectares with fodder plants and 8,986 hectares with other crops.

The counties that have so far reported areas affected by drought are: Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui and Vrancea.

AGERPRES

