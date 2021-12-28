AgriMin Chesnoiu, Israel's ambassador Saranga address irrigation, kosher slaughterhouses

Romanian Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu discussed with Israel's Ambassador David Saranga about intensifying the collaboration between the two countries in the field of irrigation and about the accreditation of kosher slaughterhouses, according to a ministry release issued on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

Minister Adrian Chesnoiu had a meeting with ambassador David Saranga on Monday, December 27, 2021. The dialogue of the two officials was centered on intensifying the collaboration between Romania and Israel in the field of irrigation and combating desertification, sectors in which Israel has a vast experience.Adrian Chesnoiu expressed his openness for a collaboration in this field between the specialists from the two states, stressing that modernization works are needed both at the level of the existing land improvement infrastructure and for the extension of the irrigation system on new agricultural areas."The growth of irrigated areas, in parallel with the investments to combat desertification, is a priority of my mandate. We have allocated the necessary funds, in the 2022 budget, to accelerate investments in irrigation infrastructure, as well as in the anti-hail system and increasing rainfall, essential objectives for increasing agricultural production," the Agriculture minister said.David Saranga expressed his readiness that, in the next period, exchanges of experience and best practices will take place at the level of experts, by organizing online seminars and working visits to Israel and Romania.Another topic addressed during the meeting was aimed at simplifying the procedure for accrediting some kosher slaughterhouses, in order to increase the access to the Israeli market of meat and agri-food products from Romanian farms."For me it is important to reduce the deficit of the trade balance with agri-food products. Romania produces more raw material than it consumes and I believe that a clear strategy for processing is needed, so that we export more quality finished products and less raw material," Chesnoiu said.Digitisation in the agricultural sector, collaboration in agricultural research and mitigation of the effects of climate change on agriculture and the countryside were other topics addressed in the discussions.