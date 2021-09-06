AgriMin Oros participates in informal meeting of AgriMins in EU member states held in Slovenia

Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros on Monday and Tuesday participates in the informal meeting of ministers of agriculture from the European Union member states, which takes place at Kranj, Slovenia, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informs in a post on its Facebook page.

The main topic of the meeting is how to strengthen rural-urban dialogue.

According to the same source, on the first day of the event, the ministers of agriculture from the EU member states reviewed examples of good practices in what concerns the connection between the rural and urban areas. They also paid a visit to the Grm Agricultural School and the Grm Biotechnical Secondary School, which is one of the five educational units of the Grm Novo mesto Centre of Biotechnics and Tourism, Agerpres informs.

The second day of the event, which will benefit from the participation of the European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, will be dedicated to the strengthening of the rural-urban dialogue. The ministers will discuss the role of the rural areas in a society and the challenges facing agriculture in this process.