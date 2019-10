ALDE's Tariceanu, after Cotroceni consultations: Not planning on being part of future gov't formula

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) is not planning on being part of a future government formula, party chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Friday, after the consultations with President Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He has mentioned that the party can provide its support for the Government investiture, but underscored that this isn't about "a white cheque" and ALDE would like to find out the priorities of the future Cabinet beforehand.