ALDE's Tariceanu calls CVM biased, urges it being lifted

National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says the European Union should stop monitoring Romania's progress with judiciary reform and the fight against high-level corruption under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), which he calls "biased, unfair and unequal."

"Is Romania still punished with the CVM because it has not yet fully surrendered? Because it still has pride and dignity and does not unconditionally swallow everything that is delivered to it from abroad? I think it's time for the story to come to an end and the EU to abandon this biased, unfair and unequal mechanism called the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism, in fact a ruler with which to smack the hands of children who do not do their 'homework' strictly according to the' teachers' in Brussels," Tariceanu wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post.He calls the progress reports under CVM "a direct attack on sovereignty."He also wonders why "Bulgaria is comfortably patted on its back while Romania's back is still to the wall."