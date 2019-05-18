ALDE's Tariceanu: People with communist prosecutor mentality, in key positions in Justice

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu Tariceanu argues that due to the lack of "control and balance" mechanisms, untrained people and with "a mentality of communist prosecutors" were placed in key positions in Justice.

"The lack of control and balance mechanisms of the democratic institutions has led to these serious slippages also due to the fact that in key positions in Justice came people who have this mentality of communist prosecutors, formed during the communist dictatorship. (...) When you have a prosecutor like Lazar [former prosecutor general, ed.n.], when you have a prosecutor like Kovesi [former chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate, ed.n.], who express frustration with the decisions they make to investigate some people or others, what has come up in the last week is hallucinatory. To hand over (...) to untrained people, to people with mental issues the destiny of others, look what's happening," Tariceanu told a press conference.

He emphasized that corruption must be combated, but by legal means, not by "television justice".

"Corruption must be combated, but with legal means and emphasis should be placed on the preventive component, not as was in our case, all sorts of gregarious feelings stirred up, with justice on TV, with people walking in front of televisions with shackles, and many times after that, people being accused, as it has happened to me, others arrested were found to be innocent. These slippages are not part of what we call the rule of law or a civilized country, a member state of the EU. (...) By doing justice in such a way, we look like a third world country," Tariceanu said.

AGERPRES