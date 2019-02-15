ALDE's Tariceanu points finger at Kovesi's corruption by power

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu considers that the most serious aspect about the former head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi is the corruption by power, which results in disregard for the principles of law and of the Constitution.

Read also: Belgium's Mertens downs top seed Simona Halep in Qatar Total Open final

"What I consider to be the most serious issue about Ms. Kovesi was the corruption by power. Corruption does not just mean just taking kick-backs from someone or receiving a piece of jewelry, this is already serious enough. But corruption by power is equally serious, meaning disregard for the principles of law and the country's Constitution," Tariceanu on Saturday told a press conference in Sinaia.

Asked to comment on the corruption case against the former DNA head, Tariceanu said: "I think Laura Codruta Kovesi is not more equal than others, we are all equal citizens, with the same rights and obligations."

The ALDE leader also spoke about Kovesi's candidacy for the position of European Chief Prosecutor, arguing that there are certain elements that cannot be overlooked.

''As a principle, I have always said that I will be glad and proud when a Romanian, a representative of Romania, will be able to land a position in the hierarchy of the European institutions. But there are certain things that cannot be overlooked, it seems extremely grave to me that, despite being penalized twice by the Constitutional Court as anticorruption head, not to mention the other issues which are also very important, one still targets such a position; there is something wrong here. There is something wrong not with the rule of law in Romania, but, let us say, rather with the perception and political relations that are being further created. And if for the other European partners this is just a trivial, minor issue, this is also something that needs to be red flagged," Tariceanu said.

ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu attended on Saturday the Political Winter School of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats Youth, which took place in Sinaia.

AGERPRES .