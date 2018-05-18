ALDE's Tariceanu: Prime Minister Dancila enjoys all our support

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Saturday in Timisoara that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila enjoys all his support and that of the ALDE, adding that Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban's gesture will be labeled as "a political slip.", inform Agerpres.

"We believe that this demarche [of Ludovic Orban] will be labeled as a political slip. (...) I take advantage of this opportunity and I say, as chairman of the ALDE and President of the Senate, that the Prime Minister of Romania enjoys all our support and confidence at political and institutional level. The action carried out by Mr Orban goes beyond the bounds of political struggle. In the political struggle, between the majority and the opposition - certainly there is always good to have disputes, controversies, the Opposition must play its role as some sort of an auditor of what the Power does, but Mr Orban's action, the demarce at criminal level goes beyond the normal limits," Tariceanu said.

In his opinion, the PNL leader's gesture represents "a desperate attempt of the parallel state (...) to maintain control over the politics of Romania."

Moreover, the ALDE leader also believes that "the release of secret protocols concluded in the past between intelligence services and institutions of the Justice area" confirms his statements regarding the "necessity to end abuses and excess in Justice of gross violation of rights and freedoms."

"This unacceptable situation, in which, through secret protocols the law was supplemented, the parallel and secret legislation was created, as well as the impossibility to realise a balance between defence and indictment, are very serious things that we have signaled and sanctioned. This demarche that I've been carrying out continues (...) weakens the power of the parallel state," Calin Popescu Tariceanu added.

Leader of the ALDE Calin Popescu Tariceanu participated on Saturday in the county election conference that will designate its president. The only candidate for this position is the current president, namely deputy Marian Cucsa.