ALDE's Tariceanu asks intelligence services to provide parliamentary committees information given to President regarding coronavirus

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, requests the intelligence services provide the parliamentary control committees on the activity of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) all the information presented to Klaus Iohannis and the Government about the coronavirus.

"I ask publicly all the intelligence services to prepare and provide to the control committees all the information they gave to the President and the Government. In regards to the Foreign Ministry, I will ask in the foreign policy committee of the Senate, of which I am part, for the Foreign Minister to present the information presented to the Government and the president. If Mr. Iohannis and Mr. Orban knew in due time of these things, but minimized the danger in order to have early elections, then they are the persons firstly guilty of the fact that the doctors and medical staff, as well as those in the first line were sent to battle without weapons (masks, gowns, disinfectant, etc.). And if they did so, they should be the first to be investigated by prosecutors," Tariceanu wrote on Monday on Facebook.The ALDE leader asked himself if "our leaders knew in due time of this virus and did nothing in order to not scare the population and win some early elections that they so ardently desired." The former chairman of the Senate launches the idea that if the leaders were informed, "that means they deliberately ignored the danger, in order to push us into a major political crisis that was covered in unprecedented speed by a medical crisis."AGERPRES