ALDE's Tariceanu: Defiance of Parliament and Romanians continues to be basic work of President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis must come before Parliament to present information on the establishment of the state of emergency, instead of "sitting in the comfort of the Cotroceni Palace", on Thursday said the chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, claiming that the defiance of Parliament and the Romanians continues to be the basic pursuit" of the head of state.

"Too little and too late, Mr. Iohannis! We, at ALDE, believe that the subject of the coronavirus crisis is far too important and with far too broad implications to get short shrift through a document written on the corner of the table by some consultants of the president. We hoped that Mr. Iohannis will take advantage of the fact that Parliament is in extraordinary session and will not avoid appearing before it. All Romanians are interested to find out why the president and his government reacted so late to this crisis, why early elections were more important than public health and what kind of conclusions we draw from this excessive politicization of a health crisis!" Tariceanu wrote on Facebook.

He believes that Parliament should invite the President to explain this report.

"His voice calls for unity, while the facts show us that for Mr. Iohannis only he and his party matter! What a sad irony to hear calls for unity from the one who is responsible for the great ruptures of the Romanian society, for our division into 'plagues' of different colors, for incitement against opposition and other institutions of democracy! I believe that Parliament should invite him to come before the legislators and not just recite it from a teleprompter. Romanians deserve a debate and in particular, Romanians deserve real solutions and not electoral ones," Tariceanu added.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he had sent to Parliament information on the actions and initiatives he had during the state of emergency period, which was established throughout the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, by the two decrees signed on 16 March and 14 April, respectively.