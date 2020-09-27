Alexandru: Stop broadcasting materials telling lies about achievements of the current administration

Leader of PNL (National Liberal Party) Bucharest Violeta Alexandru on Sunday called on TV channels to stop broadcasting the advertising materials that "lie" about the achievements of the current administration of the Capital City.

"Unfortunately, some TV stations are still broadcasting advertising materials paid for with public money about the companies run by the mayor's office. And I am talking now about the consolidation company and the Parking SA company, the one for parking lots. There are two videos that lie about the so-called achievements of the current administration. (...) I call on the respective TV stations to stop broadcasting these videos so that the people of Bucharest are not influenced in any way in their right to vote. I trust Bucharesters and I know that they can differentiate between advertising made with their money for the interests of some candidates and political parties and the civilized behaviour that all candidates must have today," said Alexandru, at the PNL Bucharest headquarters.

She urged the National Audiovisual Council to note that the Constituency Electoral Bureau said "very clearly" that these advertisements could not be broadcast as they induce a "biased message" to the electorate about a candidate's achievements. "The broadcasting of these videos must be stopped immediately," the PNL Bucharest leader added.

According to Violeta Alexandru, there are signals that in Bucharest, in District 5, for instance, already stamped ballot papers seem to end up in the polling stations.

"I draw the attention of the presidents of the polling stations that they have a career behind them and that they cannot mock it like this. They must take action and they must ensure that the voting in Bucharest takes place in the most correct conditions. They must not mock the citizens' vote. Let the people of Bucharest vote without any influence, without any strategy that will influence the result of the vote," said the leader of PNL Bucharest.