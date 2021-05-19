All counties, Bucharest City remain in COVID-19 green zone, as rate in Bucharest falls to 0.84

Bucharest City and all of Romania's counties are now in the COVID-19 green zone, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

In Bucharest, 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate is 0.84 cases per 1,000 population, down from 0.89.

The rate exceeded 1 case per 1,000 population only in the counties of Cluj - 1.14; Alba - 1.12, and Prahova - 1.03.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the previous reporting are Bucharest City - 112, and the counties of Bihor - 45, and Prahova - 43.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Calarasi - 1, Salaj - 3, Giurgiu, and Satu Mare - 4 cases each.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 707 in the last 24 hours.