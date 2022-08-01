All part-time employees to be laid off by almost half of companies that intend to downsize (survey)

Almost half (47.7%) of the employers who will downsize in the next period will give up all part-time employees, show the results of a survey on the impact of the new fiscal measures adopted by the Government carried out by the National Council of Small and Medium Sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR).

According to the cited source, to the question "Do you have employees who work only part-time in your company at the minimum wage level?", 45.3% of those questioned mentioned that they do not have part-time employees with minimum wage, and 47.4% answered that they have between one and four employees.

In this context, the respondents indicated the measures they will adopt as a result of the change in the tax regime for part-time employees (payment of contributions at the level of the minimum wage for 8 hours). Thus, 47.7% of all interviewed employers who highlighted that they will downsize, declared that they will lay off all part-time employees, 26.1% that they will lay off one employee, and 22.5% that they will lay off between two and five employees.

Regarding the measure that changes the fiscal regime of micro-enterprises, by reducing the ceiling from one million euros to 500,000 euros, 35.8% of respondents indicated that they are affected to a large extent, 26.8% to a small extent, in while a share of 37.4% of those questioned declared that they were not affected, Agerpres.

Also, to the question "Would you have preferred the application of the tax rate of 3% of revenues for all micro-enterprises regardless of the number of employees, instead of lowering the ceiling for micro-enterprises?", over half (54.2%) gave an affirmative answer, and 45.8% stated that they would not have preferred this alternative.

When asked about the fairness of the introduction of a "solidarity tax" for companies with a turnover of 100 million euros in order to increase taxation for SMEs, 71% of entrepreneurs consider it a fair measure, as opposed to 29% of those who gave an unfavorable answer regarding this tax.

In the current context, the respondents believe that the Government should adopt the following measures to increase the revenues of the state budget: cutting budget expenses by reducing the number of civil servants (87.40%); eliminating special pensions (76.60%); increasing collection efficiency through digitalization of the Tax Administration Authority (ANAF) (70.70%), reducing tax evasion (74.90%); making public investments in the real economy (68.10%).