Alliance for Tourism is urging authorities to lift all restrictions starting with March

The Alliance for Tourism, which brings together 26 organizations in the tourism and hospitality industry, calls on the authorities to lift restrictions starting with March, as the fifth wave of the pandemic has reached its peak and number of infections is on a downward trend.

"Romanians, tourism, the economy need to relax. We need to get our social life back. This has been understood by many European countries, where the virus is no longer considered a critical threat. Thus, Denmark, the Netherlands and France have begun to eliminate these restrictions. Every week of restrictions brings major and irrecoverable losses for the hospitality industry and affects millions of Romanians," Tourism Alliance President Daniel Mischie said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The organization claims that this has been the fifth wave of uncertainty and financial loss for the hospitality industry. According to market analysis, 53% of HoReCa companies are today at risk of going bankrupt after two years of massive losses, Agerpres.ro informs.

"In addition, today, after almost 2 years of pandemic, we are talking about an almost double staff deficit, which will exceed 150,000 people, if the restrictions continue for another semester," said the organization's representatives.

The economic activity of HoReCa companies increased in 2021 compared to 2020, but has not yet returned to the pre-pandemic level of 2019. Given the frequency and intensity of restrictions imposed by the Government in 2021, it is estimated that the revenues communicated for the HoReCa sector during 2021 amount to RON 22.9 billion, up by 42% compared to 2020, but by 20% lower than in 2019.

According to the quoted source, the imposed restrictions affect the industry in many ways: family events and corporate events, which are now practically banned, cannot be scheduled and contracted, although the industry is preparing for a new season.

Also, uncertainty does not allow the preparation and contracting of large events and concerts, and limiting the use of restaurants to 30% of capacity, with a green certificate, is in ATP's opinion "a measure by which we are cooking our own goose".

The organization also warns about the program until 22:00, which has no practical epidemiological utility, instead it limits the nightlife, which is an essential part of the entertainment and hospitality industry. Activity in bars, nightclubs and clubs is completely restricted, which can lead to the bankruptcy of companies that have businesses exclusively for nightlife.

Citing the statements of the Minister of Health, APT says that 10 million Romanians have been through the disease and about eight million have been immunized by vaccination, which means that 90% of Romanians are immunized today, "meaning Romania has achieved herd immunity", and, thus, the restrictions imposed by the pandemic can be lifted starting with March.