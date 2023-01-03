 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Almost 1.06 milion employees in Capital City, at October 2022 end

Crisis Center
criza grafic crestere descrestere

The number of employees in the Capital reached, at the end of October 2022, 1,058,326 people, an increase by 1,445 people (0.13%) compared to the previous month, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.

The average gross salary was, at the end of October 2022, 8,505 RON (8,552 RON in September 2019), and the net 5,220 RON (5,243 RON in the previous month), Agerpres informs.

On the other hand, at the end of October 2022, 12,963 unemployed people were registered in Bucharest, and the unemployment rate stood at 1.1%.

Regarding state social insurance pensioners, at the end of the third quarter of last year, their number was 476,842 people, and the average pension amounted to 2,251 lei.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.