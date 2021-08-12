 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Almost 110 million lei allocated for healthcare, educational infrastructure, improved life quality

Mediafax
bani

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila has signed 25 funding contracts worth a total of 109,983,910.67 lei under Operational Programme Regional Development (POR) 2014-2020, coordinated by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA).

According to a MDLPA press statement, nine of these projects are designed for both energy efficiency of some healthcare facilities and schools, and an increase in people's quality of life in several cities and villages in the counties of Sibiu, Harghita, Bacau, Iasi, Vrancea, Galati, Calarasi, and Tulcea.

A further 16 projects aim to increase corporate competitiveness by business development and the purchase of high-performance equipment.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.