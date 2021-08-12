Almost 110 million lei allocated for healthcare, educational infrastructure, improved life quality

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila has signed 25 funding contracts worth a total of 109,983,910.67 lei under Operational Programme Regional Development (POR) 2014-2020, coordinated by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA).

According to a MDLPA press statement, nine of these projects are designed for both energy efficiency of some healthcare facilities and schools, and an increase in people's quality of life in several cities and villages in the counties of Sibiu, Harghita, Bacau, Iasi, Vrancea, Galati, Calarasi, and Tulcea.

A further 16 projects aim to increase corporate competitiveness by business development and the purchase of high-performance equipment.