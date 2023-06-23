Almost 130,000 people enter Romania on June 22, including 15,426 Ukrainian citizens.

As many as 129,651 people, including 15,426 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Thursday, June 22, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Friday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Friday, nearly 272,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 68,800 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 4,663,624 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 49 illegal acts (21 crimes and 28 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over RON 14,400 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 296,000 were impounded.

Twenty-four foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Thursday, 51 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.