Almost 139,000 travelers cross Romania's borders in past 24 hrs

Approximately 138,700 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 45,300 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were 68,159 travelers on the inbound, including 7,961 Ukrainian citizens. The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until March 22 is 3,807,969.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 70 illegal acts (39 crimes and 28 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines worth roughly RON 37,700 were issued. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to over RON 451,500.

20 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 11 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES