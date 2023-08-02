Almost 148k persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including round 16k Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 147,880 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 16,090 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, about 316,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about 81,600 means of transport, went through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both on the entry and exit ways.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,341,825 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the areas of jurisdiction, crossing points and "green border," the police found 72 illegal acts (42 offences and 30 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of fines imposed amounted to 99,600 lei.

Goods worth approximately 5,715,000 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Tuesday, 15 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided for by the law and 36 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.